Bigfoot Has Been Sighted 21 Times In This Minnesota County

If you are planning a summer camping vacation in this Minnesota county you may want to keep an eye out for Sasquatch, Bigfoot, Yeti, or whatever they call him.

Minnesota is home to some of the best camping spots in the United States.

You will find great campgrounds and State Parks that cater to cushy RV camping or much more rustic adventures up the North Shore of Lake Superior and close to the border of Canada.

Get our free mobile app

And Minnesota is known for its abundant wildlife. You can encounter moose, eagles, bears, wolves, and apparently Bigfoots.

Bigfoot In Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock Bigfoot In Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock loading...

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, there have been numerous sightings all around the state.

But some Minnesota counties have seen more Sasquatch activity than others. Some of the more active counties are...

Itasca - 11

Beltrami – 9

Cass – 4

Pine - 4

Carlton – 3

Lake – 3

Roseau – 2

Fillmore - 2

Anoka – 2

Cook – 2

Crow Wing - 1

Chisago -1

Clay - 1

But no place has reported more Bigfoot sightings in Minnesota than St Louis county with 21.

St. Lious County Minnesota-Getty Maps St. Lious County Minnesota-Getty Maps loading...

St. Louis county is located in the heavily wooded remote northern part of the state with Duluth on its southern border.

In the middle of St. Louis County, you'll find the towns of Virginia, Eveleth, and Hibbing.

The Canadian border and Voyager's National park mark the northern edge of St. Louis County.

Some of the reported Bigfoot sightings in Minnesota include:

November 2020 - Sasquatch sighting by motorist 5 miles west of Ely

November 1997 - Hunter's sighting near gravel pits outside Floodwood

April 2018 - Daytime road crossing on MN-73 near the town of Cook

October 2014 - Hunter scouting locations has a possible encounter near Buhl

June 2013 - Possible encounter makes campers leave Lake Jeanette campground near Orr

Wikipedia defines Bigfoot or Sasquatch as ... "a purported ape-like creature said to inhabit the forests of North America. Many dubious articles have been offered in attempts to prove the existence of Bigfoot, including anecdotal claims of visual observations as well as alleged video and audio recordings, photographs, and casts of large footprints. Some are known or admitted hoaxes."

Minnesota Bigfoot Getty Thinkstock Minnesota Bigfoot Getty Thinkstock loading...