Some Minnesota Laws Are Just Dumb. Why Have Them?

Do you ever review your state laws and wonder why some of them exist? These laws are not your normal "buckle your seatbelt" or don't text while you're driving laws. Some of these laws focus on the silliest things. Minnesota has some of these inane laws.

Every state has its own list of absurd rules, and Minnesota is no exception. Minnesota Fun Facts is a website that lists all the "dumb" laws that the land of 10,000 lakes embodies. A handful of these laws are just ridiculous.

Minnesota Fun Facts identifies about 20 “dumb” rules that exist in the state. Does law enforcement actually penalize people for not following these rules? Honestly, I certainly hope not just because of the bizarre nature of these laws. Maybe these laws were once enforced, however Minnesota Fun Facts explains these laws might be just for fun.

Due to the extent of this list, these particular five “dumb” Minnesota laws from Minnesota Fun Facts are more notable than the others.

A person may not cross state lines with a duck atop his head: This is so silly! First of all, where is anyone going to find a duck to break this law? Second, who would even create this law? It was obviously someone with a duck issue. Citizens may not enter Wisconsin with a chicken on their head: HA! Okay...so just like ducks you can't have a chicken on your head either. The likelihood of this happening is pretty slim. All bathtubs must have feet: This would be a problem for most Minnesota residents. Modern bathtubs do not have legs attached to them. After doing some additional research, there is no real evidence that this law is real. All men driving motorcycles must wear shirts: This law is just silly. I would hope individuals would wear a shirt or something when they are riding their motorcycles. Every man in Brainerd, Minnesota is required by law to grow a beard: Heads up if you're a man living in Brainerd! Having a beard is a must in this Minnesotan town.

You really just have to laugh! These Minnesota laws are truly crazy. You can look at other “dumb” Minnesota laws by clicking here.

