Is It Illegal To Wear Headphones While Driving In Minnesota?
So you've got a great pair of Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones that have amazing sound. Can you legally wear them and rock out to your favorite radio station while you are driving in Minnesota?
I've spent a lot of time on Minnesota roads over the years. And I like to listen to music as I drive.
I'm not going to say that I have worn my Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones while steering my Honda CRV down any Minnesota highways. But it could have happened.
If It had happened would I have been breaking the law?
The answer is YES. It is illegal to wear headsets, headphones, earbuds, and the like while driving in Minnesota.
That is if you have speakers in both ears at the same time.
The Minnesota law states that … “No person while operating a motor vehicle, shall wear headphones or earphones that are used in both ears simultaneously for purposes of receiving or listening to broadcasts or reproductions from radios, tape decks, or other sound-producing or transmitting devices.”
Tape decks? Hello, 1980s! I'm guessing this law hasn't been updated in a while?!
States where it is AGAINST THE LAW TO WEAR HEADPHONES WHILE DRIVING include:
- Alaska
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Virginia
- Washington
States where it is LEGAL TO WEAR HEADPHONES WHILE DRIVING include:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Deleware
- Washington D.C.
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming