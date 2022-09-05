Is It Illegal To Wear Headphones While Driving In Minnesota?

So you've got a great pair of Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones that have amazing sound. Can you legally wear them and rock out to your favorite radio station while you are driving in Minnesota?

I've spent a lot of time on Minnesota roads over the years. And I like to listen to music as I drive.

I'm not going to say that I have worn my Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones while steering my Honda CRV down any Minnesota highways. But it could have happened.

If It had happened would I have been breaking the law?

The answer is YES. It is illegal to wear headsets, headphones, earbuds, and the like while driving in Minnesota.

That is if you have speakers in both ears at the same time.

The Minnesota law states that … “No person while operating a motor vehicle, shall wear headphones or earphones that are used in both ears simultaneously for purposes of receiving or listening to broadcasts or reproductions from radios, tape decks, or other sound-producing or transmitting devices.”

Tape decks? Hello, 1980s! I'm guessing this law hasn't been updated in a while?!

States where it is AGAINST THE LAW TO WEAR HEADPHONES WHILE DRIVING include:

Alaska

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington

States where it is LEGAL TO WEAR HEADPHONES WHILE DRIVING include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Deleware

Washington D.C.

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming