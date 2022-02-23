121 Year Old Minnesota Bridge Still In Use And Freaking Amazing

Minnesota known as the land of 10,000 lakes has one of the most unique old bridges still in use today. Check out these great pictures.

The Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth Minnesota is what they call a “span-drive configuration movable lift bridge”.

The original Lift Bridge was built in 1901-1905. in 1929 they went back and modified it to what we see today.

The landmark lift bridge in the port city of Duluth is a vacation destination for people from all over the world.

As you drive into Duluth on Highway 35 from the south one of the first things to come into view as you crest the hill is giant Lake Superior. Then this amazing Lift Bridge will catch your attention.

The Lift Bridge spans the Duluth Ship Canal and continues on down Minnesota Ave. to provide access to homes, Park Point Rec Area, and the Minnesota Point Lighthouse Ruins.

If you head down to Canal Park, “Duluth, Minnesota's Playground” you'll get an up-close bridge experience.

There are breathtaking views from the Canal Park Pier. And if you are lucky you can witness the giant bridge rise into the air as a gigantic Iron-Ore Ship makes its way into port.

The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center is a museum located at Canal Park. Among other things you can see there are the anchor and bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The Edmund Fitzgerald is the iron ore ship that sank in the gales of November on Lake Superior carrying 29 crewmen to their deaths on November 10, 1975.

20 years later they raised the bell from the depths of the big lake they called Gitche Gumee...(a lyric from Gordon Lightfoot's hit song “Wreck Of The Edmond Fitzgerald”)...and it is now enshrined at the museum.

The Historic Duluth Lift Bridge can be raised to its full height of 135 feet in about a minute. The bridge spans about 390 feet. On average it is raised about 5,000 times per year.

Just a tip, if you want to grab a bit and a beer at Grandma's Saloon & Grill at Canal Park you can maybe get a seat on their balcony overlooking the Lake Superior and watch the Lift Bridge in action as ships and boats make their way past.