Only 1 Minnesota Lake Makes List of “10 Cleanest Lakes in the US”

There are over 10,000 lakes in Minnesota and ONLY one makes the list of the “10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States”? What's up with that?

Minnesota is known for its beautiful lakes. “The Land Of 10,000 Lakes” actually is home to more than that.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suggests that Minnesota has 14,380 lakes if you count lakes that cross the U.S./Canada border.

Minnesota even borders the world's largest freshwater lake, Lake Superior.

People from all over the world flock to Minnesota each year to canoe the millions of acres of lakes in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness known for its clear and pristine waters.

So I was a little surprised that when AZAnimals came out with their findings concerning the “10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States” there was only one Minnesota lake on the list.

Coming in at #10 was Deer Lake located in Itasca County about 12 miles north of Grand Rapids and about 8 miles NE of Deer River.

AZAnimals clarified their choice by saying ... “Deer Lake is fed much of its water by springs underneath the ground and by rainwater.

As a result, its waters are exceptionally pure, making it one of the cleanest lakes in the US. There are approximately 4,097 acres in this lake, along with five miles of shoreline and 1.5 miles of width.

Even though the water depth is 121 feet, there are several reefs and rock piles that may make boating difficult.

A gem in northern Minnesota, Deer Lake is commonly known as the Lake of Changing Colors because the minerals in its water turn it into a vibrant blue-green on hot summer days."

Here is the full list of the “10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States”...

Lake George, New York Crater Lake, Oregon Lake Michigan, Illinois Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada Lake Chelan Washington Hanging Lake, Colorado Flathead Lake, Montana Newfound Lake, New Hampshire Deer Lake, Minnesota