Not One, Not Two, But Three New Openings at Empire Mall

The Empire Mall in SIoux Falls is bustling with new activity!

This time, two retailers and a restaurant are now calling the Empire Mall home.

First up, Thyme Cafe. Thyme Cafe started in Lennox and is now located in the food court next to Taco John's. Thyme cafe will offer a build your own pasta bar, fresh salads, and personal pizzas.

Second, Furniture For Life has moved into a bigger space. Furniture for Life is now located next to Express and David Jones Fashions. Furniture For Life has everything from premium massage chairs to recliners to mattresses and kneeling chairs. They also offer features like zero-gravity recliners, 2D, 3D, and 4D massage roller mechanisms, and infrared heated elements and rollers.

Lastly, Pro Image Sports has reopened under new management but is still located next to Boki Gelato and Express. Pro Image Sports offers everything for the sports fanatic! Pro Image Sports has a full array of sports team apparel and collectibles. Pro Image Sports is located next to Boki Gelato and Express.

Other new additions to the Empire Mall include Lovisa, Tullabee, and Daily Thread.