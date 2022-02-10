You Should See The Most-Expensive Brandon, SD House For Sale

So how much home do you think $1.1 million will get you in Brandon, South Dakota? A whole lot!

To say the South Dakota Real Estate Market is hot is an understatement. Houses are selling fast and furious.

Realtors around the Sioux Falls area recommend that if you are serious about buying a home you'd better have your financing in order and be pre-approved for your home loan.

Get our free mobile app

So how much home can you get for your money? I found the Most Expensive House for Sale Right Now In Brandon.

Zillow had this abode in Brandon for $1,145,000. Check out this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, almost 5,000 square foot house at 435 N Chestnut Blvd, Brandon, SD.

2.98 Acre updated ranch walkout features 4933 sq ft of finished space w/5 bedrooms,5 baths & 5 stalls of garage.

Huge gourmet kitchen has tons of cabinets w/huge center island, ceramic backsplash,SS appliances & all cabinets have pullouts.

The great room is vaulted with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built-ins, and a french door to a covered permanent deck.

The master suite features its own bath w/his & her sinks, WI ceramic shower, and WI closet. 2nd bedroom on the main has its own full bath & WI closet.

Walkout lower level features 3 more bedrooms-one w/it's own bath, large family room w/gas fireplace & wet bar.

There is also a large finished storage area.

The main floor laundry is large w/tons of storage/builtins.

500 sq ft bonus room above the attached garage.

A New 24x36 detached garage was built in 2020 w/10' sidewalls. New heat pump/AC 2017.New landscaping.

Heated triple garage.

I think I could be darn comfortable in these digs! I wonder if I could do a 90-year payment plan??

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: