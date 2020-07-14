Stunning Sioux Falls Acreage Offers Luxury, Convenience, Privacy
Just minutes outside of Sioux Falls a luxurious acreage awaits that offers endless amenities.
This 5-bedroom home surrounded by mature trees sitting on 6.42 acres is located just outside northwest Sioux Falls at 46783 SD Highway 38.
Lori Kurvink of Hegg Realtors is the listing agent and describes this rare offering as the ultimate combination of space, privacy, land, and convenience.
Kurvink will gladly be your host for a private showing.
Versatile Acreage Pleases Every Taste
As you enter the property on a paved road to a hardtop driveway, you quickly discover the possibilities. There are multiple outbuildings, including a 60x40 heated shop with floor drains, water hookup, heated floors, for all your outdoor recreation toys.
Take A Visual Tour
Here is just a sampling of your next home. . .
READ MORE: YOUR SIOUX FALLS ‘A-Z’ GUIDE TO SUMMER
Twelve South Dakota Places to Put on Your "Must Visit" List!
Gallery Credit: Patty D
20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts