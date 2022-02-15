There is a stunning home on the market in Sioux Falls with enough space, that it may be a day or so until you see the other people living there.

Tim Banwart of Hegg Realtors has this 7 Bedroom, 5.5 Bathroom property located at 611 E 61st Street in Sioux Falls.

The home is a short distance from Prairie Green Golf Course in a fantastic neighborhood backing up to Prairie Trail Park which is great for families.

Some of the features of this 7,461 foot home include 7 bedrooms, 5.5 baths spread out over three levels. Three of the bedrooms have a private bath.

Virtual Tour by Tim Hanson Productions

When you're ready to move in you'll be impressed with two laundry rooms, a formal dining room, a walk-in pantry, and a lower level that has a gas fireplace and wet bar.

Looking for garage space? Five should be enough, don't you think?

Located a short drive from medical services, banking, dining, and shopping opportunities.

Check out this gallery of the largest home for sale in Sioux Falls.