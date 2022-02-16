Benefit For South Dakota Family That Lost Home In Fire

On January 9 Nate Olson along with his wife Billie and two kids were able to get out of their house before a fire destroyed their home and belongings. Here's how you can help.

You can help them get back on track by attending a fundraiser this weekend!

Come out for a benefit luncheon on February 20th at Prairie Green Golf Course, 600 E 69th St, Sioux Falls, from 11:30 to 2:30 to help raise funds for our friends that tragically lost their home due to an electrical fire.

There will be a Potato Bar for the cost of $10 per person All money raised will be given to the family to help cover any upcoming expenses to help them rebuild their home and replace items they currently need.

This will be an open house-style event. There will be multiple fun ways to help raise money to be given to the family! Enjoy raffles, basket items, donation dropbox, food, and more! Cash or check is preferred.

If you are unable to attend and would still like to assist the family there is a GoFundMe set up.

Also, if you are a small business owner, we want you to include your business card so we can show how great our community really is and get your name out there as well!

They say it takes a village and we want to be that village to help bring this family under one roof that is their home again!

