It's hard to deny the beauty of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. It's often described as one of the most appealing places to live in the entire U.S.

From the sprawling prairie in the western part of the state to the bluffs of the Mississippi River, and the North Shore of Lake Superior; Minnesota has a little bit of everything.

But, of course, there are always nits to pick, and the national publication, A Lot Travel picked one small town (which many have never even heard of) as the "ugliest" in the state.

What makes this Minnesota town so unsightly? The answer is rather odd.

Author's Note: The opinions expressed by A Lot Travel Do Not Reflect the views of our station.

What factors come into play to make a town "ugly"? Here's what A Lot Travel has to say:

Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more than an eyesore. They may be great places to live, but these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon! -A Lot Travel

Now that you know what the criteria are, here's what town was chosen for the state of Minnesota:

Small Minnesota Town Named 'Ugliest' in the Entire State

That's right, tiny little Glencoe, Minnesota was chosen as the "ugliest" in the state. But why? Here's the reason:

As for this tiny Minnesota town -- on top of looking generally ugly-- Glencoe suffers from the worst kind of small-town syndrome -- exclusivity. Sitting at barely 5,600 people, you’d think these residents wouldn’t act so high and mighty! -A Lot Travel

Small Minnesota Town Named 'Ugliest' in the Entire State They have paved roads and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, how bad can it be?

That seems like a pretty big generalization to me. Having been to Glencoe on a few occasions, I've always enjoyed the small-town feeling you get there, combined with its close proximity to the Twin Cities metro.

Story Source: A Lot Travel

