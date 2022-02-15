$250K of Pokemon Merchandise Stolen from Minnesota Store

A Minnesota store is asking for the public's help after a brazen thief stole a ton of Pokemon cards over the weekend.

The Forest Lake, MN store, "Punch-Out Gaming" said a thief broke through the store's wall and climbed in to steal the merchandise.

In total, the thief walked away with approximately $250k worth of Pokemon merchandise and was so focused on the Pokemon cards that he overlooked a bank cash bag and other memorabilia.

According to reports, the thief didn't trigger the store's alarm because he didn't enter the main store and was only in the storage area.

If you have any information on the theft, Forest Lake authorities would like you to report it to them asap.

The sports cards and Pokemon industry have seen massive growth over the last couple of years, causing more of these thefts throughout the country as criminals try to capitalize as well.