The 2026 Masters from Augusta officially begins on Thursday.

91 total golfers will descend upon Augusta National this week all vying for the opportunity to don a Green Jacket come Sunday Night.

While both Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will be notably absent this year, there will still be plenty of big names on display.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the odds ahead of the first swings taking place on Thursday morning:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

1) Scottie Scheffler +495

2) Jon Rahm +910

3) Bryson DeChambeau +1050

4) Rory McIlroy +1175

5) Ludvig Aberg +1650

6) Xander Schauffele +1800

7) Tommy Fleetwood +2250

8) Cameron Young +2300

9) Matt Fitzpatrick +2350

10) Hideki Matsuyama +2700

11th-20th (in order): Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Chris Gotterup, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley

For the latest on the 2026 Masters, including TV coverage, pairings, and schedule, visit the official site here.

Source: Masters Odds and Betting 2026 | DraftKings Sportsbook and Masters.com