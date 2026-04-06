The transfer portal continues to roar this time of the year, and all programs will undoubtedly face some roster turnover this offseason.

The New Mexico Lobos will be forced to replace a big presence in the paint, as 7-footer JT Rock announced on Monday that he will be entering the portal.

Rock had transferred to New Mexico last offseason from Iowa State.

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The Sioux Falls native and Lincoln High School grad averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season with the Lobos. He appeared in 37 contests and made his lone collegiate start this season.

Here's his official post confirming the news:

Rock was an outstanding South Dakota High School player, as he earned AA Player of the Year honors as a Senior in 2023. That season, he averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

Now, after three total seasons spent between two schools, Rock is in search of his third collegiate home.

Source: JT Rock (@JTRock12) / X

Ten Names to Know in the 2026 NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien