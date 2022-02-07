What’s All The Fire & Smoke At 57th And Cliff In Sioux Falls?

If you are noticing a lot of smoke and fire around 57th and Cliff Ave. in Sioux Falls today here's why.

If you are driving by the Hy-Vee or Walgreens stores at 57th & Cliff today (Monday, February 7, 2022), you may notice a fair amount of smoke and fire.

Glenview Park Sioux Falls Controlled Burn-Ben Davis

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be performing a prescribed burn on some city-owned drainage property.

The property is part of Glenview Park just southeast of the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 57th Street.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews will be on-site to manage the burn, monitor the smoke, and ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

This prescribed burn will start around 1 pm this afternoon and they are scheduled to wrap things up around 5:00 PM.

You may want to avoid the bike and walking path that runs through Glenview park. And despite today's beautiful weather in Sioux Falls, you may want to stay away from the playground equipment and basketball court there too.

Glenview Park Sioux Falls - Ben Davis