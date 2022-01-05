Sioux Falls Heroes Behind the Badges Concludes This Week

Hit hard by the last several months of the coronavirus pandemic blood remain at a critically low level. Blood banks all across the county are in short supply.

Here in the Sioux Falls area amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases the 26th Annual Heroes Behind the Badges event will conclude this week.

Area firefighters and the police department each year have a friendly competition drawing attention to the importance of donating blood and recruiting the most donors.

The final two days to donate blood are here so, who will you throw your support to?

The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank will be stationed at JJ's Wine and Spirits 3000 W. 57th Street in Sioux Falls Wednesday, January 5 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

On Thursday, January 6 you can donate at both Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

And on Friday, January 7 from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM support our local heroes and donate at Remedy Brewing 401 East 8th Street.

Not able to make either of these dates? Just register here for an appointment at Sanford Health or Avera McKennan.

A great thing to know about your blood donation is that all donations stay right here within our community.

Upcoming donation venues include the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center, Brooking Health System, Central Lyon School in Rock Rapids, Iowa, Avera Dell Rapids, and the South Dakota Air National Guard.

