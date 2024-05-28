Donating Blood To Save Lives In South Dakota

As our communities grow the need for blood donations also grows. South Dakota blood donors for the most part are older, over the age of 60.

According to research provided by the Community Blood Bank, 62% of the population is eligible to donate blood. But surprisingly the number that does is extremely low, only 3%.

Canva Canva loading...

Where To Donate Blood In Sioux Falls

Did you know that there are three permanent Sioux Falls sites to donate blood? Sanford Health 1305 W 18th Street, Avera McKennan 1301 S. Cliff Avenue, and Dawley Farm 1035 S Highline Place.

As we approach the summer months when our families will be more active outdoors, on vacation, summer jobs, and traveling, time gets away from us. But it only takes a few minutes to donate blood that could save a life.

Get our free mobile app

When To Donate Blood In The Sioux Empire

This week there are several opportunities to donate blood in the Sioux Empire.

May 28

Hegg Health Center, Rock Valley, IA 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls

May 29

First Premier Bank Downtown 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls 8:00 AM -11:00 AM

SONIFI Solutions, Inc. 3900 W. Innovation Street, Sioux Falls 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Harvard Integrations 27157 470th Avenue, Tea 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Sanford Sheldon Medical Center 118 N. 7th Avenue, Sheldon, Iowa 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Village Northwest Unlimited 330 Village Circle, Sheldon, Iowa 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM

May 30

Lippert 1200 E. Birch Street, Brandon 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Spartan Emergency Response 907 N. 7th Avenue, Brandon 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Miller Electric Manufacturing 2601 Lockheed Avenue, Watertown 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Holy Rosary Church 202 Dakota Avenue, Kranzburg 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM

May 31

Culver's - 2509 S. Louise 2509 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls 10:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Montgomery's Madison 747 S. Washington Street, Madison 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system