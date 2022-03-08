Is The Red Cross Still Experiencing A Blood Crisis?

March is Red Cross Month and you can become a first-time blood donor to save lives.

Even though there is still a blood shortage, the American Red Cross no longer considers the low supplies at the crisis level.

The blood shortage prompted the Red Cross to declare its first-ever national blood crisis in October when reporting having only a one-day supply.

Hospitals and blood donation sites across the country continue to put out the call for blood donors.

According to the Red Cross, medical sites aim to have at least a five-supply in blood banks. In some cases hospitals may be so low on blood products, they are asking patients to postpone elective procedures.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, a double-edge sword was delivered in a way that it dealt the Red Cross a severe blow. First, those inflicted with the coronavirus in some cases needed blood. Then, having the virus or fear of turned donors away from giving blood.

Those cases have dramatically improved over the last several months but the need is still with us.

Around the Sioux Falls area here is a list of blood locations provided by the Community Blood Bank where you can donate:

March 8 - Harrisburg High School, Harrisburg, SD

8:00 am - 3:00 pm

March 9 - Jefferson High School, Jefferson, Sd

7:30 am - 2:00 pm

March 9 - Parker High School, Parker SD

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

March 10 - O’Gorman High School, Sioux Falls, SD

8:00 am - 3:00 pm