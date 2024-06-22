RED CROSS Shelters Open In Northwest Iowa Assisting Flood Victims

Flooding is widespread in the tri-state area as extreme rains have flooded streets, neighborhoods, fields, and some interstate highways in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

In a statement from the Red Cross out of Sioux City, Iowa, the agency mobilized volunteers and resources to support those affected by the flooding in Northwest Iowa.

There are currently two shelters in Northwest Iowa open:

Faith Reformed Church, 305 7th Street, Rock Valley, Iowa 51247

Central Lyon Elementary School, 1105 South Story Street, Rock Ridge, Iowa 51246

Those who require assistance and have been displaced from their homes can find a safe place to stay and meals, and will have their immediate needs addressed. Everyone is welcome at the shelters. The Red Cross remains in contact with local officials across the impacted areas to evaluate the needs of the residents. This is a quickly evolving situation, and the Red Cross is prepared to adapt to provide the necessary care and comfort in the affected communities. When it is safe to do so, Red Cross volunteers will assess the residential damage in affected communities. This work will help to better understand what help families may need in the coming days and weeks. Residents affected by the storms can receive assistance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The free Red Cross Emergency app can be downloaded for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and safety steps for emergencies such as flooding.

Other communities in South Dakota have also been affected by flooding including Mitchell. A shelter is open at 1300 North Main Street.

