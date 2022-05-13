Powerful Haboob Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands

Thousands of eastern South Dakota electric cooperative customers were without power after Thursday's powerful storm. Dozens of power outages shut down service as crews were dispatched through the night.

According to East River Electric, the far southern part of the Cooperative’s transmission system to the northeastern part of the system was most affected.

49 East River Electric substations as well as six municipal customers served by East River were without power across the cooperative’s service area.

In Madison, South Dakota the Red Cross has opened a shelter at the National Guard Armory.

In a release by East River Electric, crews have also discovered at least 18 areas with significant transmission structure damages.

Crews are continuing to work across eastern South Dakota to assess the damage and will work as quickly as possible to restore power and damaged structures.

The public needs to remember safety first, and never approach damaged or downed power lines.

