First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region

It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and Northeast of the Black Hills. Impacts include a glaze of ice, followed by 4″-8″ of snow and wind gusts pushing 40 MPH out of the North and Northwest.

Blizzard Warnings and ice storm warnings are also issued in Central South Dakota and parts of North Dakota.

Anyone traveling Thursday and Friday should be prepared for severe weather driving conditions.

Aaron Doudna from Dakota News Now reported that as much as 8 to 12 inches will be possible around the Mobridge area and 4 to 8 inches in the Aberdeen area. The eastern part of the area like around Sioux Falls, Yankton, and into Minnesota and Iowa won’t see as much. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track this storm.

The hazardous weather system will be moving out of the area in time for the weekend. Veterans Day should be partly sunny but cold.

