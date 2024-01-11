How Bad Will The Wind Chill Be In South Dakota, Minnesota This Weekend?

Canva

How do you follow up over ten inches of snow in South Dakota? Brass-monkey wind chills! Yikes, it's going to get dangerously cold this weekend across the region.

As the winds increase, the temperatures will begin to plummet seeing wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees.

If you will be traveling please make sure you have your Winter Survival Kit stocked and packed in your vehicle.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reminds us that prolonged exposure to the cold may enhance chances for hypothermia, and stress from snow removal my increase changes for heart-related problems. It is important to recognize the different types of extreme weather that can be experienced during the winter season.

HOW COLD WILL IT FEEL LIKE

NWS Sioux Falls/Canva
WARNING SIGNS OF FROSTBITE & HYPOTHERMIA

Excessive shivering
Confusion
Slurred speech
Fumbling hands
Very low energy

NWS Sioux Falls
Road Conditions

