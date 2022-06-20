Risk of Severe Weather Monday in South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa

Comstock

So far this year we have had our fair share of severe weather. That share may go up tonight.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, most of South Dakota along with parts of Nebraska and Minnesota are at a slight risk of severe weather. Iowa is reported to have a marginal or lesser risk of getting severe storms.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible that could bring large hail and strong winds.

National Weather Service Sioux Falls
Severe storms often occur along the edge of a cold front as it moves through an area, as will be the case tonight as temperatures are going to cool down for the next couple of days after three days of extreme heat.

According to UCAR:

As the cold front passes, winds become gusty. There is a sudden drop in temperature, and also heavy rain, sometimes with hail, thunder, and lightning. Atmospheric pressure changes from falling to rising at the front. After a cold front moves through your area, you may notice that the temperature is cooler, the rain has stopped, and the cumulus clouds are replaced by stratus and stratocumulus clouds or clear skies.

