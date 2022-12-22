School Closings &#038; Delays Just Before Christmas

School Closings & Delays Just Before Christmas

School delays and cancellations - Thursday, December 22, 2022

Arlington School District - Closed
Beresford School District - Closed
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Dakota Christian High - Closed
Dakota State University - Closed
George/Little Rock School District - Closed
Harrisburg School District - Closed, and Friday
Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed, and Friday
Marion School District- Closed
McCook Central School District - Closed
Mitchell School District - Closed
Mitchell Technical Institute - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools - Closed
Southeast Tech - 10:00 AM Start
Southwest Minnesota State University - Closed
Tea School District - Closed
Tri-Valley School District - Closed
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon School District - Closed

Active Generations - Closed

Snow Alert

Road Conditions

