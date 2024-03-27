South Dakota School Delays for Wednesday
School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Arlington School District - Opening Late 10:15 AM
Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Chester Area School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Colman-Egan School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Edgerton High School - Opening Late 2 Hours
Elkton School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes
Madison Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Our Savior Lutheran School, Brookings - Opening Late 2 Hours
Sioux Valley School District - Opening 10:00 AM
Tri Valley School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Get our free mobile app
Road Conditions
The 6 Types of South Dakota Drivers You Deal With Every Winter
Every year it snows in Sioux Falls. We may live in denial during the spring and summer, but it happens.
When the snow falls on the Falls, life in the city does not stop. We all still have to go to work, school, and the liquor store...um I mean go get snacks.
When you tackle the snowy routes around town you tend to run across six types of drivers in the snow.