South Dakota School Delays for Wednesday

iturley/ThinkStock

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Arlington School District - Opening Late 10:15 AM
Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Chester Area School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Colman-Egan School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Edgerton High School - Opening Late 2 Hours
Elkton School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes
Madison Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Our Savior Lutheran School, Brookings - Opening Late 2 Hours
Sioux Valley School District - Opening 10:00 AM
Tri Valley School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Filed Under: School Closings & Delays, South Dakota School Delays
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
