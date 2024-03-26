South Dakota School Closings and Delays Tuesday

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Strong winds and, blizzard-like conditions are causing schools to begin late and some are closed today.

Arlington School District - Opening Late 10:15 AM

Avon School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Bon Homme School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start

Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start

Castlewood School District - 10:00 AM Start

Chamberlain School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Chester Area School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Colman-Egan School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Dakota Christian High School - 10:00 AM Start

Dell Rapids School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Dell Rapids St. Mary - Opening Late 2 Hours

DeSmet School District - 10:00 AM Start

Edgerton High School - Opening Late 2 Hours

Elkton School District - Closed

Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start

Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start

Freeman Academy - Opening Late 2 Hours

Freeman School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Gayville-Volin School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Hanson School District - 10:00 AM

Holy Trinity Catholic School - Opening Late 2 Hours

Madison Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Madison-St. Thomas-Madison Christian - Opening Late 2 Hours

Marion School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

McCook Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Menno School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Mitchell Technical College - 10:00 AM Start

Montrose School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Our Savior Lutheran School, Brookings - Opening Late 2 Hours

Parker School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Parkston School District - Closed

Plankinton School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Scotland - Opening Late 2 Hours

Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start

Todd County Schools - 10:00 AM Start

Tri Valley School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Tripp-Delmont School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start

Wagner Community School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Yankton School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

