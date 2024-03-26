South Dakota School Closings and Delays Tuesday

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Strong winds and, blizzard-like conditions are causing schools to begin late and some are closed today.

Arlington School District - Opening Late 10:15 AM
Avon School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Bon Homme School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start
Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start
Castlewood School District - 10:00 AM Start
Chamberlain School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Chester Area School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Colman-Egan School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Dakota Christian High School - 10:00 AM Start
Dell Rapids School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Opening Late 2 Hours
DeSmet School District - 10:00 AM Start
Edgerton High School - Opening Late 2 Hours
Elkton School District - Closed
Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start
Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start
Freeman Academy - Opening Late 2 Hours
Freeman School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Gayville-Volin School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Hanson School District - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic School - Opening Late 2 Hours
Madison Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Madison-St. Thomas-Madison Christian - Opening Late 2 Hours
Marion School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
McCook Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Menno School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Mitchell Technical College - 10:00 AM Start
Montrose School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Our Savior Lutheran School, Brookings - Opening Late 2 Hours
Parker School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Parkston School District - Closed
Plankinton School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Scotland - Opening Late 2 Hours
Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start
Todd County Schools - 10:00 AM Start
Tri Valley School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Tripp-Delmont School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start
Wagner Community School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Yankton School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

