School Delays and Closings

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, December 14

Arlington School District - Closed

Avon School District - 2 Hrs Late

Bon Homme School District - 2 Hrs Late

Brandon Valley School District - 2 Hrs Late

Brookings School District - Closed

Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start

Central Lyon School District - 2 Hrs Late

Chester School District - 2 Hrs Late

Coleman-Egan School District - Closed

Dell Rapids School District - 2 Hrs Late

Dell Rapids St. Mary's - 2 Hrs Late

DeSmet School District - Closed

Elkton School District - Closed

Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start

Flandreau School District - Closed

Freeman School District - 2 Hrs Late

Freeman Academy - 2 Hrs Late

Garretson School District - 2 Hrs Late

George/Little Rock School District - 2 Hrs Late

Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start

Inwood Christian - 2 Hrs Late

Madison Central School District - Closed

Marion School District - 2 Hrs Late

McCook Central School District - 2 Hrs Late

Menno School District - 2 Hrs Late

Montrose School District - 2 Hrs Late

Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed

Parker School District - 2 Hrs Late

Parkston School District - 2 Hrs Late

Plankinton School District - 2 Hrs Late

Rutland Scholl District - 2 Hrs Late

Scotland School District - 2 Hrs Late

Sioux Valley - Closed

Tri-Valley School District - 2 Hrs Late

Tripp-Delmont School District - 2 Hrs Late

Volga Christian School - Closed

Wagner Community School District - 2 Hrs Late

West Central School District - 2 Hrs Late

West Lyon Community School - 2 Hrs Late

Snow Alert

Road Conditions