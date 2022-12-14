School Delays and Closings
Arlington School District - Closed
Avon School District - 2 Hrs Late
Bon Homme School District - 2 Hrs Late
Brandon Valley School District - 2 Hrs Late
Brookings School District - Closed
Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start
Central Lyon School District - 2 Hrs Late
Chester School District - 2 Hrs Late
Coleman-Egan School District - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - 2 Hrs Late
Dell Rapids St. Mary's - 2 Hrs Late
DeSmet School District - Closed
Elkton School District - Closed
Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman School District - 2 Hrs Late
Freeman Academy - 2 Hrs Late
Garretson School District - 2 Hrs Late
George/Little Rock School District - 2 Hrs Late
Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start
Inwood Christian - 2 Hrs Late
Madison Central School District - Closed
Marion School District - 2 Hrs Late
McCook Central School District - 2 Hrs Late
Menno School District - 2 Hrs Late
Montrose School District - 2 Hrs Late
Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed
Parker School District - 2 Hrs Late
Parkston School District - 2 Hrs Late
Plankinton School District - 2 Hrs Late
Rutland Scholl District - 2 Hrs Late
Scotland School District - 2 Hrs Late
Sioux Valley - Closed
Tri-Valley School District - 2 Hrs Late
Tripp-Delmont School District - 2 Hrs Late
Volga Christian School - Closed
Wagner Community School District - 2 Hrs Late
West Central School District - 2 Hrs Late
West Lyon Community School - 2 Hrs Late
