School Delays and Closings

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, December 14

Arlington School District - Closed
Avon School District - 2 Hrs Late
Bon Homme School District - 2 Hrs Late
Brandon Valley School District - 2 Hrs Late
Brookings School District - Closed
Canistota School District - 10:00 AM Start
Central Lyon School District - 2 Hrs Late
Chester School District - 2 Hrs Late
Coleman-Egan School District - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - 2 Hrs Late
Dell Rapids St. Mary's - 2 Hrs Late
DeSmet School District - Closed
Elkton School District - Closed
Ethan School District - 10:00 AM Start
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman School District - 2 Hrs Late
Freeman Academy - 2 Hrs Late
Garretson School District - 2 Hrs Late
George/Little Rock School District - 2 Hrs Late
Hanson School District - 10:00 AM Start
Inwood Christian - 2 Hrs Late
Madison Central School District - Closed
Marion School District - 2 Hrs Late
McCook Central School District - 2 Hrs Late
Menno School District - 2 Hrs Late
Montrose School District - 2 Hrs Late
Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed
Parker School District - 2 Hrs Late
Parkston School District - 2 Hrs Late
Plankinton School District - 2 Hrs Late
Rutland Scholl District - 2 Hrs Late
Scotland School District - 2 Hrs Late
Sioux Valley - Closed
Tri-Valley School District - 2 Hrs Late
Tripp-Delmont School District - 2 Hrs Late
Volga Christian School - Closed
Wagner Community School District - 2 Hrs Late
West Central School District - 2 Hrs Late
West Lyon Community School - 2 Hrs Late

You live here. You know how cold it gets, and by now you're probably used to it, but you should probably brace yourself because the National Weather Service issued a La Niña advisory last month and said, "La Niña winters in the southern tier of the US tend to be warmer and drier, while the northern tier and Canada tend to be even colder.

The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.

 

