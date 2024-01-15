Sioux Falls Among Schools Delayed Start on Tuesday
With bitter cold wind chills continuing many schools will have delayed starting times for Tuesday, January 16.
Arlington School District - Opening Late 10:15 AM
Beresford School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Castlewood School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Centerville School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Central Lyon School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Chester Area School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
DeSmet School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Elkton School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes
George Little Rock CSD - Opening Late 2 Hours
Hanson School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Madison Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Our Savior Lutheran School - Brookings - Opening Late 2 Hours
Parkston School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Sioux Center School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Sioux Falls School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Vermillion School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Viborg-Hurley School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Wagner Community School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
West Central School District - Delayed 2 Hours
