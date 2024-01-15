Sioux Falls Among Schools Delayed Start on Tuesday

With bitter cold wind chills continuing many schools will have delayed starting times for Tuesday, January 16.

Arlington School District - Opening Late 10:15 AM

Beresford School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Castlewood School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM

Centerville School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM

Central Lyon School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Chester Area School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

DeSmet School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM

Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Elkton School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes

George Little Rock CSD - Opening Late 2 Hours

Hanson School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM

Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Madison Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Our Savior Lutheran School - Brookings - Opening Late 2 Hours

Parkston School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Sioux Center School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Sioux Falls School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Vermillion School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Viborg-Hurley School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

Wagner Community School District - Opening Late 2 Hours

West Central School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Road Conditions

