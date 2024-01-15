Sioux Falls Among Schools Delayed Start on Tuesday

Sioux Falls Among Schools Delayed Start on Tuesday

ThinkStock

With bitter cold wind chills continuing many schools will have delayed starting times for Tuesday, January 16.

Arlington School District - Opening Late 10:15 AM
Beresford School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Brookings School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Castlewood School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Centerville School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Central Lyon School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Chester Area School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
DeSmet School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Elk Point-Jefferson School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Elkton School District - Opening Late 90 Minutes
George Little Rock CSD - Opening Late 2 Hours
Hanson School District - Opening Late 10:00 AM
Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Madison Central School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Our Savior Lutheran School - Brookings - Opening Late 2 Hours
Parkston School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Sioux Center School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Sioux Falls School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Vermillion School District - Delayed 2 Hours
Viborg-Hurley School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
Wagner Community School District - Opening Late 2 Hours
West Central School District - Delayed 2 Hours

Road Conditions

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in South Dakota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

Filed Under: South Dakota School Delays
Categories: Articles, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls