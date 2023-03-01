What can you do when Mother Nature releases her power and you're not prepared?

The common sense approach would be to have a plan. But, for the time being, just wait it out. For California residents, the month of January will be one for the record books, just like ours here in South Dakota.

And you thought 50 to 60 inches of snow this winter around the Sioux Falls area was too much!

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Yosemite National Park is closed. Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, resulting in snow depths of up to 15 feet in some areas.

California's Snowpack At Nearly 250% Above Average After Repeated Storms Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return. There is no estimated date for reopening.

Several news reports have pointed out that heavy layers of snow are stacked on structures around the park. Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return.

Going Crazy!!!!

California's Snowpack At Nearly 250% Above Average After Repeated Storms Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

The storm that has been raging for the past three weeks in California has caused record rainfall, widespread flooding, and 20 deaths.

There is no estimated date for reopening.

I found one person who is in the planning stages for a trip to Yosemite.

California's Snowpack At Nearly 250% Above Average After Repeated Storms Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State