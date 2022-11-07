Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie

There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times.

As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must have recognized the beauty of Iowa during Christmastime, because they made a full-fledged movie set in a small Iowa town.

Get our free mobile app

A recent article from Only in Your State Iowa reminded me of a Christmas movie that came out not so long ago, set in the Hawkeye State.

The movie, set in Homestead, Iowa, follows an actress who comes to a small town and has to choose between two different men over the holiday season. It's a bit cliche but seems like a fun Hallmark movie.

Homestead, Iowa is one of the seven villages in the historic Amana Colonies, which are located in east-central Iowa. The colonies were founded by German immigrants way back in 1855. These days the colonies are known for their unique clothing, food, craftwork, and antiques.

You can watch Christmas in Homestead for free on YouTube. To see a trailer for the Hallmark movie, check out the YouTube link below.

Also, to read the full article about Christmas in Homestead from Only In Your State Iowa, follow the link, here.

Story Sources: Only In Your State Iowa, Travel Iowa Website