South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets.

At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.

Our friends at Dakota News Now is reporting that a lottery ticket sold in Dell Rapids won some of the Powerball Jackpot prize money. A post from the South Dakota Lottery’s Facebook page even confirmed this exciting news. How much money was this lucky ticket worth? Enough to buy a new car or maybe even make a down payment on a house.

The winning ticket sold at Casey's in Dell Rapids is worth...$50,000! Although it's not the $1.2 billion from Wednesday evening, that is still a significant amount of money. It give you an idea of how close the winner was to winning the entire Powerball Jackpot, the South Dakota Lottery said this ticket was just one number away. Wow...hard to imagine being that close to winning!

Don't worry: There is still another chance for you to become a billionare! The next drawing for the Powerball Jackpot will be Saturday, November 5th.

If you happen to be a South Dakota Powerball winner in the future, sign the back of your ticket and take it to a South Dakota Lottery validation center. More information can be found here.

Good luck to everyone!

