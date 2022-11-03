South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Contributing Authors:
Getty Images

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets.

At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.

Get our free mobile app

Our friends at Dakota News Now is reporting that a lottery ticket sold in Dell Rapids won some of the Powerball Jackpot prize money. A post from the South Dakota Lottery’s Facebook page even confirmed this exciting news. How much money was this lucky ticket worth? Enough to buy a new car or maybe even make a down payment on a house.

The winning ticket sold at Casey's in Dell Rapids is worth...$50,000! Although it's not the $1.2 billion from Wednesday evening, that is still a significant amount of money. It give you an idea of how close the winner was to winning the entire Powerball Jackpot, the South Dakota Lottery said this ticket was just one number away. Wow...hard to imagine being that close to winning!

Don't worry: There is still another chance for you to become a billionare! The next drawing for the Powerball Jackpot will be Saturday, November 5th.

If you happen to be a South Dakota Powerball winner in the future, sign the back of your ticket and take it to a South Dakota Lottery validation center. More information can be found here.

Good luck to everyone!

Unbelievable $12 Million Iowa Home Has It's Own Irish Pub Inside

This $12 million dollar Iowa home is being called “one of the most unique, amazing properties to ever be offered and Light Years beyond ordinary”. It's incredible!

This Minnesota Home For Sale Has It's Own Airport & Campground

Imagine being able to fly your mother-in-law in for a visit? Or fly her right out if a visit gets too long? This might be just the place for you?!
Filed Under: Casey's General Store, City of Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, Dell Rapids South Dakota, Downtown Sioux Falls, Lottery Winners, Powerball in South Dakota, Powerball winners, Powerball winning numbers, small south dakota towns, South Dakota, South Dakota Casey's, South Dakota Lottery, South Dakota Lottery Winners, South Dakota Towns
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls