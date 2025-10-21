It's playoff time for the smaller classes of South Dakota High School football, and one area 9B squad made the jump to #1 in the latest set of rankings.

The Dell Rapids St. Mary's Cardinals are 8-0 following another shutout win on Friday, and have ascended to the top spot in the 9B rankings.

The Cardinals picked up a dominant 52-0 win over Sioux Falls Lutheran, who was receiving votes in last week's poll.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (21) 8-0 105 1

2. Lincoln 7-1 84 2

3. Jefferson 6-2 63 3

4. Harrisburg 5-3 37 4

5. O’Gorman 5-3 21 5

Receiving votes: Washington 5.

Class 11AA

1. Huron (19) 7-1 102 1

2. Yankton (2) 6-2 83 2

3. Pierre 5-3 67 3

4. Spearfish 5-3 30 4

5. Tea Area 5-3 17 5

Receiving votes: Watertown 14, Brookings 1.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (21) 8-0 105 1

2. Dell Rapids 6-2 73 2

3. Lennox 6-2 66 4

4. Madison 6-2 44 5

5. West Central 5-3 20 3

Receiving votes: Milbank 6, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 11B

1. Elk Point-Jefferson (18) 8-0 102 1

2. St. Thomas More (3) 8-0 84 2

3. Clark/Willow Lake 7-1 61 4

4. Wagner 6-2 30 5

5. Deuel 7-1 19 RV

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 18, Mobridge-Pollock 1.

Class 9AA

1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (21) 8-0 105 1

2. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-1 84 3

3. Parkston 7-1 52 4

4. Hamlin 7-1 49 2

5. Hill City 7-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 6, Bon Homme 2, Britton-Hecla 1.

Class 9A

1. Wall (20) 8-0 104 1

2. Warner (1) 8-0 83 2

3. Alcester-Hudson 6-2 55 4

4. Ipswich 7-1 32 5

5. Howard 6-2 27 3

Receiving votes: Philip 13, Castlewood 1.

Class 9B

1. St. Mary’s (19) 8-0 103 2

2. Avon (2) 7-1 81 1

T-3. Herreid/Selby Area 6-2 53 3

T-3. Sully Buttes 7-1 53 4

5. Faulkton Area 5-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 1.

--

Source: GoBound SD