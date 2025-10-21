Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Climbs to #1 in South Dakota HS FB Poll
It's playoff time for the smaller classes of South Dakota High School football, and one area 9B squad made the jump to #1 in the latest set of rankings.
The Dell Rapids St. Mary's Cardinals are 8-0 following another shutout win on Friday, and have ascended to the top spot in the 9B rankings.
The Cardinals picked up a dominant 52-0 win over Sioux Falls Lutheran, who was receiving votes in last week's poll.
Here's a look at the latest rankings:
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Lincoln 7-1 84 2
3. Jefferson 6-2 63 3
4. Harrisburg 5-3 37 4
5. O’Gorman 5-3 21 5
Receiving votes: Washington 5.
Class 11AA
1. Huron (19) 7-1 102 1
2. Yankton (2) 6-2 83 2
3. Pierre 5-3 67 3
4. Spearfish 5-3 30 4
5. Tea Area 5-3 17 5
Receiving votes: Watertown 14, Brookings 1.
Class 11A
1. SF Christian (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Dell Rapids 6-2 73 2
3. Lennox 6-2 66 4
4. Madison 6-2 44 5
5. West Central 5-3 20 3
Receiving votes: Milbank 6, Tri-Valley 1.
Class 11B
1. Elk Point-Jefferson (18) 8-0 102 1
2. St. Thomas More (3) 8-0 84 2
3. Clark/Willow Lake 7-1 61 4
4. Wagner 6-2 30 5
5. Deuel 7-1 19 RV
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 18, Mobridge-Pollock 1.
Class 9AA
1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-1 84 3
3. Parkston 7-1 52 4
4. Hamlin 7-1 49 2
5. Hill City 7-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 6, Bon Homme 2, Britton-Hecla 1.
Class 9A
1. Wall (20) 8-0 104 1
2. Warner (1) 8-0 83 2
3. Alcester-Hudson 6-2 55 4
4. Ipswich 7-1 32 5
5. Howard 6-2 27 3
Receiving votes: Philip 13, Castlewood 1.
Class 9B
1. St. Mary’s (19) 8-0 103 2
2. Avon (2) 7-1 81 1
T-3. Herreid/Selby Area 6-2 53 3
T-3. Sully Buttes 7-1 53 4
5. Faulkton Area 5-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 1.
--
For the latest on your school's final regular season stretch or playoff journey, visit GoBound SD!
Source: GoBound SD
