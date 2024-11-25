Meet Your South Dakota HS VB Champions in All Classes

The South Dakota high school volleyball season came to a close over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

Three days of intense competition took place, and in the end, we had champions crowned in all three classes.

Here are the champions and runners-up in all three classes of South Dakota High School Volleyball:

Class AA

Champion - Harrisburg Tigers (31-0) def. Washington 3-1 in Title Match.

Runner Up - Sioux Falls Washington (22-5)

3rd Place - O'Gorman (25-6)

Bracket:

Class A

Champion - Dell Rapids Lady Quarriers (32-3) def. Dakota Valley 3-1 in Title Match

Runner Up - Dakota Valley (31-6)

3rd Place - Sioux Falls Christian (27-13)

Bracket:

Class B

Champion - Chester Flyers (32-2) def. Warner 3-2 in Title Match

Runner Up - Warner (33-5)

3rd Place - Burke (35-4)

Bracket:

Congratulations to all of the South Dakota High School Volleyball programs on another great season!

Source: GoBound SD - Volleyball

