Another week of South Dakota high school football action went by in the blink of an eye, and we've got a fresh set of rankings to break down.

There was no change among top teams in any of the classes this week, but there were plenty of teams on the move.

The biggest shakeup this week came in 11A, where both Dell Rapids and West Central rose in the rankings.

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (16) 4-0 100 1

2. Brandon Valley (5) 4-0 89 2

3. Jefferson 3-1 55 3

4. Harrisburg 3-1 45 4

5. O’Gorman 2-2 26 5

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (16) 3-1 99 1

2. Huron (5) 3-1 89 2

3. Pierre 3-1 50 4

4. Sturgis 3-1 36 3

5. Tea Area 3-1 32 5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 7, Brookings 2.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (21) 4-0 105 1

2. Madison 4-0 83 2

3. Dell Rapids 3-1 56 4

4. West Central 3-1 43 5

5. Tri-Valley 4-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Lennox 13.

Class 11B

1. Elk Point-Jefferson (15) 4-0 98 1

2. Wagner (2) 5-0 76 2

3. St. Thomas More (4) 4-0 75 3

4. Mobridge-Pollock 4-0 40 4

5. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 4-0 20 RV

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 3, Sioux Valley 2, Deuel 1.

Class 9AA

1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (18) 5-0 102 1

2. Hamlin (3) 5-0 83 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-1 60 3

4. Hill City 5-0 42 4

5. Parkston 3-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 2, Viborg-Hurley 2, Bon Homme 1.

Class 9A

1. Wall (20) 4-0 104 1

2. Warner (1) 4-0 82 2

3. Alcester-Hudson 4-1 55 3

4. Platte-Geddes 5-0 43 4

5. Howard 4-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Centerville 2, Ipswich 1.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (16) 4-0 98 1

2. Avon (4) 5-0 83 2

3. St. Mary’s (1) 5-0 71 3

4. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 34 4

5. Faulkton Area 2-2 28 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lutheran 1.