Dakota Valley Tops Class A South Dakota HS VB Poll
Dakota Valley is the new top team in Class A of the South Dakota High School Volleyball poll released on Monday afternoon.
The Panther program boasts a record of 26-5 and beat out Dell Rapids for the top spot.
Here are the latest rankings from SD Media:
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (13) 18-0 65 1
2. S.F. Jefferson 16-2 51 2
3. O'Gorman 18-4 39 3
4. S.F. Washington 16-3 27 4
5. Watertown 17-5 13 5
CLASS A
1. Dakota Valley (9) 26-5 61 2
2. Dell Rapids (4) 25-3 56 1
3. S.F. Christian 21-11 29 3
4. Miller 23-1 27 4
5. Baltic 18-3 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (20-1) 6; Elk Point-Jefferson (27-4) 3
CLASS B
1. Chester Area (13) 23-2 65 1
2. Burke 25-1 49 2
3. Warner 25-4 41 3
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 25-2 24 4
5. Northwestern 27-5 12 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Gayville-Volin (24-4) 2; Colman-Egan (18-5) 1; Kadoka Area (25-
3) 1
For the latest on your area school, check out their official page at Go Bound SD!
Source: Go Bound SD
A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien