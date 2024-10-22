Dakota Valley Tops Class A South Dakota HS VB Poll

Dakota Valley is the new top team in Class A of the South Dakota High School Volleyball poll released on Monday afternoon.

The Panther program boasts a record of 26-5 and beat out Dell Rapids for the top spot.

Here are the latest rankings from SD Media:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (13) 18-0 65 1

2. S.F. Jefferson 16-2 51 2

3. O'Gorman 18-4 39 3

4. S.F. Washington 16-3 27 4

5. Watertown 17-5 13 5

CLASS A

1. Dakota Valley (9) 26-5 61 2

2. Dell Rapids (4) 25-3 56 1

3. S.F. Christian 21-11 29 3

4. Miller 23-1 27 4

5. Baltic 18-3 13 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Hamlin (20-1) 6; Elk Point-Jefferson (27-4) 3

CLASS B

1. Chester Area (13) 23-2 65 1

2. Burke 25-1 49 2

3. Warner 25-4 41 3

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 25-2 24 4

5. Northwestern 27-5 12 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Gayville-Volin (24-4) 2; Colman-Egan (18-5) 1; Kadoka Area (25-

3) 1

Source: Go Bound SD

