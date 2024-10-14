Dell Rapids Takes Top Spot in Latest South Dakota HS VB Ranks

Harrisburg remained atop the Class AA South Dakota High School Volleyball rankings, but we have a new top team in Class A among other small changes from last week.

Dell Rapids has ascended to the top spot, overtaking Dakota Valley in Class A, while Chester Area remains the top team in Class B.

Here are the complete rankings:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (11) 17-0 55 1

2. S.F. Jefferson 11-1 44 2

3. O'Gorman 15-4 33 4

4. S.F. Washington 10-3 22 3

5. Watertown 16-4 11 5

CLASS A

1. Dell Rapids (10) 22-2 54 2

2. Dakota Valley 21-5 41 1

3. S.F. Christian (1) 16-10 34 3

4. Miller 19-1 21 4

5. Baltic 16-3 10 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Elk Point-Jefferson (24-3) 4; Hamlin (18-1) 1

CLASS B

1. Chester Area (11) 21-2 55 1

2. Burke 23-1 43 2

3. Warner 20-4 34 3

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 23-2 17 4

5. Northwestern 25-5 8 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (13-4) 3; Gayville-Volin (23-4) 3; Kadoka Area (19- 3)