Sioux Falls Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

It wasn't that long ago that some major retailers offered pre-Black Friday sales starting on Thanksgiving (We're looking at you, Walmart) cutting into holiday family time and staffing a store with employees that would rather be at home with their families.

Now, things are starting to shift back to the sensible meaning of a true holiday.

To retailers who have decided to let their employees stay home and enjoy the holiday with family, we say, good job and thank you.

So, which large Sioux Falls stores are closed on Thanksgiving? Here's a list of the major retailers according to Business Insider:

Hy-Vee ~ This week Hy-Vee announced that all grocery, Dollar Fresh Market, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. In its 92-year history, this is the first time that its stores will close on Thanksgiving.

Walmart ~ They started the greedy tradition of opening their doors on Thanksgiving but after public backlash from employees and customers they've floated back to the good side. They'll be closed. Good on you, Wally World.

Target ~ Last year Target execs said they would close on Thanksgiving Day moving forward and have no plans to open on turkey day.

Best Buy ~ Even thought the brink and mortar stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day, you can be sure some yutz will be out front in a tent for 3 days trying to get $200 off a TV. Psst...buddy...download the app.

Aldi ~ The grocery chain seems to be all-in saying they will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

Costco ~ You'll have to wait to get that specially priced 3-pack of pianos.

Empire Mall ~ According to the Empire Mall website, they'll be closed on Thanksgiving but will open at 6 A.M. on Black Friday.

More major Sioux Falls retailers closed on Thanksgiving...

Sam's Club

Bath and Body Works

Nordstrom

Kohl's

Home Depot

Lowe's

Petco

PetSmart

JC Penney

