NFL’s First Black Friday Game-Jets vs Dolphins

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will play in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.

The historic game, announced Wednesday, will be played at MetLife Stadium on November 24, with kickoff slated for 2:00 PM CT.

Amazon, which has the rights to the game, will provide free access for all fans, streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Get our free mobile app

"We're excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets," Amazon vice president of global sports video Marie Donoghue said in a statement. "On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we're thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown."

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. With the recent addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets figure to be one of the league's hottest prime-time draws.

The Jets and Dolphins have a storied rivalry dating to 1966. The Dolphins have a slight edge in the regular-season series, 57-56-1, and the AFC East rivals split last season, with each team winning on its home field.

Other holiday games announced Wednesday include the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs on New Year's Eve.

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.