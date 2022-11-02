As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests.

I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than once to be sure you will have everything you need because one of the area's largest food chains will not be open for the things you forgot.

This week Hy-Vee announced that all grocery, Dollar Fresh Market, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.

Get our free mobile app

In its 92-year history, this is the first time that its stores will close on Thanksgiving. The one service that will remain open is pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

Hy Vee is joining other retail stores in closing for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Dozens of big box outlets across the country began this practice many years ago.

Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving

Start the shopping, start the cooking, make your travel plans, give thanks, and don't worry about leaving the house.

From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.

The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info: