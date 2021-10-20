What’s the Origin Behind Chili and Cinnamon Rolls?

When the weather turns cold, it's soup weather. I made a big pot of chili in my Instant Pot because let's face it, there is no such thing as a "small" pot of chili.

When I was a kid, we had chili a lot at my house because my dad loved chili. We weren't fancy. We didn't put cheese or any fixings on our chili and we ate it with saltine crackers, but never a cinnamon roll.

Get our free mobile app

YUMMY: Cinnamon Rolls on a Waffle Iron Will Make Your Life Better

My mom got a cinnamon roll with her chili from Meals on Wheels one time. I thought it sounded like an odd combination, so I wanted to find out where the strange combo came from?

I decided to do a little research and found that like chili on top of spaghetti is popular in Cincinnati, chili and cinnamon rolls are a staple in Nebraska. Apparently, this is not unusual in the Cornhusker state where even the Runza restaurants serve the two together. Many schools served chili and cinnamon rolls for hot lunch.

I asked a couple of friends to see if we were served cinnamon rolls along with chili for school lunch. One thinks we were and another doesn't think so. I think I would've remembered this combo.

I found a comment on a Facebook page that said chili and cinnamon rolls were called a logger's breakfast. Logging camps would take yesterday's leftovers and make chili and dump it over a cinnamon roll for high calories the loggers needed to complete their work.

The chili/cinnamon roll union seems to be most popular in Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Kansas. I even found an entire Pinterest page dedicated to cinnamon rolls and chili.

Cornbread and chili, yes. Crackers and chili, yes. The jury is still out on cinnamon rolls and chili. Have you ever had the two together?

STIRRING THE POT: I'm Sorry. Cinnamon Rolls Have No Business Near Chili

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

See Also: