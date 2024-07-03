Top 2025 South Dakota Football Prospect Commits to Nebraska

Shawn Hammerbeck certainly had a lot of interest and options for where he could possibly play his college football.

The top prospect across the state of South Dakota in the Class of 2025 made his destination official on Wednesday, announcing that he has committed to play for Coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Hammerbeck, who plays his high school football at Winner High School, is a 3-star prospect according to 247 Sports.

It's another huge get for the Huskers, who have been on fire lately in both future recruiting as well as transfer portal additions.

Here's what HuskerBigRed.com had to say about the big addition:

Hammerbeck measures in at six-foot-six, 260 pounds. He is a player who is very physical at the point of attack. This particularly helps in terms of the run game. As soon as the ball is snapped, he immediately extends his hands and drives his man back. This allows for clear lanes for the running back. This play style also helps in terms of pass protection.

Hammerbeck chose Nebraska over the likes of Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Hammerbeck's Winner Warriors lost in the State Semis last year, and their season begins this Fall with an August 23rd opener at home against Hot Springs.

