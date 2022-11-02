Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats
Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco.
There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105.
People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”
According to the City of Sioux Falls Police Log, there were two Bomb Threats called in on Wednesday afternoon.
The first Bomb Threat was called in at 5:37 for South Grange Ave. / West Venture Place and South Grange Ave.
The second Bomb Threat was called in at 5:39 for West 41st Street / South Minnesota Ave. and W. 43rd Street.
