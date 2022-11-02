Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats

Sioux Falls Police Costco Bomb Threat-Getty Thinkstock

Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco.

There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105.

Sioux Falls Costco-Google Maps
People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”

According to the City of Sioux Falls Police Log, there were two Bomb Threats called in on Wednesday afternoon.

The first Bomb Threat was called in at 5:37 for South Grange Ave. / West Venture Place and South Grange Ave.

Google Maps
The second Bomb Threat was called in at 5:39 for West 41st Street / South Minnesota Ave. and W. 43rd Street.

Google Maps
