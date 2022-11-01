South Dakota&#8217;s Rowan Grace Gets Stolen on NBC&#8217;s &#8216;The Voice&#8217;!

South Dakota’s Rowan Grace Gets Stolen on NBC’s ‘The Voice’!

The Voice via YouTube and Canva

She's a lot like many other 17-year-old juniors in high school, in South Dakota. Stylish, serious and fun-loving, studious and ready for adventure- -all at once.

But what sets Rowan Grace Hibbard apart is that remarkable voice you hear whenever she sings. Her initial appearance on NBC's "The Voice" was enchanting enough to get three of the four judges to spin their chairs around for her.

She ultimately went with pop star Gwen Stefani as her coach and headed for the battle rounds. If you're a viewer like me, you know that these battle rounds can be truly annoying, as one great singer tries to out-sing another great singer.

The excruciating part is that your own coach has to make the decision about whether you stay or go. So when it came to a battle round between two of Gwen Stefani's team members, when one member of the Blake Shelton family (Gwen) said "go", another said "no!".

Stefani's hubby and frequent rival on the show, Blake, used a steal to save Rowan Grace, so she stays on the show for now and moves on to the live rounds, according to Pigeon 605.

Where it all ends for the Rapid City Central high school student, at this point is anyone's guess. So we'll have to keep on watching!

Source: Pigeon 605

