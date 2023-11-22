How Many Thanksgiving Jokes Does Alexa Have?

Get our free mobile app

With Millennials relying on social media for almost everything, is it out of the question they would turn to those tools for Thanksgiving holiday tidbits? Or, would they go and ask Grandma?

Baby Boomers are no different. Just the other day I was reading a book about a young family and one of the kids told a joke at the dinner table. That inspired me to seek out some Thanksgiving Day jokes.

Who better to ask than Alexa?

Alexa, tell me a Thanksgiving Day joke. Wow, did she come through.

Below check out Alexa's gift for laughs around the Thanksgiving table.

Laugh It Up During Thanksgiving

What did Han Solo say to Like Skywalker on Thanksgiving? May the FORKS be with you.

What did Grandpa give thanks for in his prayer before the Thanksgiving dinner? An elastic waistband.

What's the best time to serve the turkey? Post baste

What's John Wayne's favorite holiday? Thanksgiving, Pilgrims

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when you tried to unbutton your sweatpants!

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when you poured yourself a third glass of gravy.

Why did Benjamin Franklin want the turkey to be the national bird? Because he liked the cut of their giblets.

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when the Tupperware shouts, "Where are the leftovers?"

What did the turkey say to the farmer? "Why isn't there anything on my calendar after November?"

The only bad thing about Thanksgiving is in two or three days you're hungry again.

What did the stuffing say to the turkey? "I'm so into you."

Why is Thanksgiving so awkward for the fruit family? Because the cranberries always get soft.

You know you overdid it at Thanksgiving dinner when you can't swallow any more food without buttering it first.

Why did the Beatles stop inviting Ringo to Thanksgiving dinner? He wouldn't share his drumsticks.

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when you find yourself going back for 19ths.

Who's got the best dance moves at Thanksgiving? The tweark-ee.

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when your sweatpants put on sweatpants.

At Thanksgiving, some relatives give thanks when their relatives go home.

What was the turkey thankful for on Thanksgiving? Vegetarians

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when you get the meat and gravy sweats.

Why did the turkey cross the road? Because it was playing chicken.

What do turkeys do the day after Thanksgiving? (Oops)

Did you hear the secret about the turkey? It's really juicy.

Why did the turkey cross the road? To strut his stuffing.

Knock knock. Who's there? Turnip. Turnip who? Turn-ip the music because your dad is tasteless jokes.

What were the wishbone's last words? "Oh, snap!"

Turkey walks into a barbershop. Barber says, "How bout I take a little off the top?"

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when you finished with dessert, more stuffing, more turkey, another dessert, some mashed potatoes and gravy along with a bowl of Jell-O then dessert.

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when your belt says, "You know there's a lot of tension between us."

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when you accidentally cut yourself shaving and you bleed gravy.

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when your pants burst open and shout, "Belly, be free!"

What do you call a baby turkey? A goblet.

What do call a seasick turkey? A wabble-gobbler

What did the corn say to the butter? "See you on the other side."

Why did the turkey cross the road? To get to the Turkey Trot.

You know you overdid it at the Thanksgiving dinner when you thought the serving size was one.

What did the leftover turkey say? "Make me a sandwich. "

