Thanksgiving Dinner: What Do You Stuff Your Stuffing With?

There is one ingredient that will stand out in your stuffing this Thanksgiving. But, what will it be that has your guests wanting the recipe?

From the simplest most basic recipe to the extreme, your stuffing could be the defining item on your table this year.

Two things to consider: don't let last year's disaster deter you from another attempt. Or, don't let last year's successful dish prevent you from making it again.

So what will go in the stuffing this year? Here are some easy choices:

Cornbread

Leftover stale bread crusts

Celery

Onion

Eggs

Chicken stock/broth

S/P and sage

Or, how about taking the stuffing to the next level?

Walnuts

Garlic

Craisins

Oysters

Vegetable stock

Mushrooms

Sausage

Bacon

And when it comes time to add the broth, be conservative. You can always add more. Plus, if the outcome is too dry, just ask for more gravy.

