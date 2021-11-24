Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Won’t Eat This On Turkey Day
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has really been stirring the pot in the city over the last 24 hours.
Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well, and the city is well-divided.
In all honesty, this "controversial" topic has nothing to do with city policies. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken was just having fun on his social media accounts on Tuesday night. The lighthearted picture from Mayor TenHaken's Facebook post simply asked which Thanksgiving food he would eliminate. Based on nine foods that are included in the picture, Mayor TenHaken reveals to his city and Facebook followers that he could live without...the GRAVY!
Gravy?! Hate to say it, Paul, but this is the first time I have doubted your leadership!! It is so obviously the ham that has to go! Ham is for Christmas and Easter not Thanksgiving.
We can’t be friends!!! The gravy is it’s own food group! Mac n cheese needs to go! That’s not Thanksgiving food!
Wrong answer. It’s mac and cheese. That’s not a Thanksgiving food!
Turkey, get rid of the turkey. I’d rather have Mexican food!