Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Picks Big Game, Favorite Party Food

Everyone you run into with even slight interest in football will offer up a Super Bowl pick this week.

This week on Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN Sioux Falls, I've been working to compile a list of picks from former astronauts to public officials, and we had the pleasure of speaking with the mayor today on the program.

First things first, we had to ask about his favorite Super Bowl party food, and it was a surprising answer to say the least:

Wouldn't be my first choice, but I'm always down to try something new!

We picked the mayor's brain on the show on Thursday about a wide variety of topics, including the Riverline District project, pothole season, and more.

Of course, we had to see what side of the big matchup on Sunday he's on:

You heard it here first, the mayor of our great city is on the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday.

San Francisco is roughly a 1.5-to-2-point favorite in the game on Sunday, and it's a rematch of Super Bowl 54 from just a few years ago.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 and you can watch the game on CBS.

Don't miss any of Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO. The local show airs weekdays 11-1pm.