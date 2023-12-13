Get our free mobile app

If you thought Alexa had some cheesy Thanksgiving jokes, here are a few about Christmas sweaters.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, that Santa put it on the naughty list. With a Sharpy!

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, it caused Frosty The Snowman to melt. And, then refreeze in the shape of a thumbs down.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, the Grinch stole everything except the sweater.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, it turned the Christmas party into a Silent Night.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly when Santa saw it he cried, "Noooooooo!"

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, that Rudolph turned off his nose so he wouldn't have to see it.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, when it went to the dry cleaners, it closed up shop and went into witness protection.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, the word ugly filed a defamation suit against it.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, it gives Stephen King nightmares.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, it made Ralph Loren ralphed in a garbage can.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, all 50 states made it illegal. Even Nevada

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, that NASA fired it into a black hole. But, the black hole spit it out.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, that when Santa Claus saw it, he questioned his career choice.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, it came with a big box of barf bags.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, if you wear it to a potluck you can have all the best dishes to yourself.

That Christmas sweater is so ugly, even the mistletoe said, "No way!"