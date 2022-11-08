Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets.

At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.

On Tuesday afternoon, our friends at the South Dakota Lottery say that a lottery ticket sold in Sioux Falls won some of the Powerball Jackpot prize money. A post from the South Dakota Lottery’s Facebook page even confirmed this exciting news. How much money was this lucky ticket worth? Enough to buy a new car or maybe even make a down payment on a house.

Once again, the winning ticket was sold at another Casey's in Sioux Falls on West 57th Street. This ticket was worth...$50,000! There must be something in the water at Casey's!

Although it's not the $1.9 billion from Monday evening, that is still a significant amount of money. To give you an idea of how close the ticket was to winning the entire Powerball Jackpot, the South Dakota Lottery says this ticket matched four out of the five numbers. Wow...hard to imagine being that close to winning!

Since someone did win this record Powerball Jackpot, the new total for the next drawing will be $20 million. That's still a lot of money!

If you happen to be a South Dakota Powerball winner in the future, sign the back of your ticket and take it to a South Dakota Lottery validation center. More information can be found here.

