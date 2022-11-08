Keep Your South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa Powerball Tickets

It's not every day a person has a chance to win $1.9 billion. The odds of even winning this Powerball Jackpot are 1 in 292 million. But hey...all you need is just one lottery ticket to change your life.

At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, right now no one really can. Why? Apparently, there has been a slight delay with Monday night's Powerball Jackpot drawing.

Late Tuesday morning, our friends at the South Dakota Lottery say the winning Powerball Jackpot number remains to be seen. A post from the South Dakota Lottery’s Facebook page explains there might not be a winning number until at least Tuesday morning.

Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data. Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected.

A recent article from USA Today additionally reports that "the delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols." Powerball Jackpot is known to have strict security requirements.

The Minnesota Lottery and Iowa Lottery officials have also confirmed this news.

Like so many people across the nation, I did purchase a Powerball Jackpot ticket. However, patience is a virtue so I guess we'll have to wait a little longer.

It's really important that you keep your Powerball Jackpot ticket until the drawing! It could be the ticket that wins it all! Just make sure you don't forget where you kept your ticket when the drawing comes around.

